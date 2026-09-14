SKNOC HOSTS OLYMPIC VALUES EDUCATION PROGRAMME WORKSHOP

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, September 11, 2026: The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Sports, Olympic Solidarity (Committee), and Panam Sports, is hosting a series of workshops under the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP).

The two-day workshop, being held from September 10–11 and facilitated by Ms. Silvia Dalotte, Director of the Argentine Olympic Committee, aims to strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis’s national sporting landscape by promoting excellence, supporting athletes and stakeholders, and advancing Olympic values.

Participants include teachers, coaches, and members of the Department of Sports.

Mr. Dennis Knight, President of the SKNOC, highlighted the Committee’s broader role in national development and its commitment to working alongside government ministries.

“Here at the Olympic Committee (SKN), we have begun pivoting away from just putting together teams to go and compete in games or competitions. We are trying to pivot away and make sure that we, as an organization, do what we can to participate in nation-building. Hence, we partner with the different ministries.”

Mr. Roger Woodley, Deputy Chief Education Officer, highlighted the importance of incorporating the Olympic Values Education Programme into the nation’s schools.

“Education continues to evolve. We are constantly working to enhance the Health and Wellness curriculum, and the Olympic Values Education Programme gives us a powerful opportunity to take our work even further. While a strong Health and Wellness Programme is already embedded in our curriculum, the Ministry of Education sees tremendous value in infusing OVEP directly into our schools.”

Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Sports, et al., underscored the significant role sports can play in shaping the character and future of young people.

“If we can use sports to build discipline, character, confidence, respect, leadership, then we are doing something much bigger than producing just athletes. We are preparing a generation to build a St. Kitts and Nevis we wish to see tomorrow, and that is the investment. That is the responsibility of all of you here attending this workshop, and that is the possibility that is before us today as we launch the Olympic Values Education Programme.”

The OVEP workshop seeks to strengthen the connection between sports and education using Olympic Values to contribute to the development of young people and nation-building in St. Kitts and Nevis.

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