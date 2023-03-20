SKNFA RELEASES NAMES OF PLAYERS FOR CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE
Sports

SKNFA RELEASES NAMES OF PLAYERS FOR CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE

The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has revealed the names of the players for the St. Kitts-Nevis Senior Men National Team for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches versus French St. Martin and Aruba on March 23rd and 27th respectively.

The players are:

GK

Julani Archibald (Lorca) (Spain)
Jamal Jeffers (St. Paul’s Utd FC) (SKN)
Stephen Vibert (Bath Utd FC) (SKN)

DF

Lois Maynard (Oldham) (UK)
Gerard Williams (Trau FC) (India)
Raheem Hanley (Stalybridge Celtic (UK)
Mikkel Hirst (Romulus) (UK)
Andre Burley (Oxford City) (UK)
Jameel Ible (Guiseley AFC) (UK)
Dijhorn Simmonds (Cayon Rockets FC) (SKN)
Malique Roberts (Cayon Rockets FC) (SKN)

MF

Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City) (UK)
Mervin Lewis (Cayon Rockets FC) ( SKN)
Tyrese Shade (Swindon Town) (UK)
Kalonji Clarke (St. Paul’s Utd FC) (SKN)
Omari Sterling-James (Ebbsfleet) (UK)
Tyquan Terrell (St. Peter’s FC) (SKN)
Yohannes Mitchum (Newtown Utd FC) (SKN)

Fwd

Carlos Bertie (Cayon Rockets FC) (SKN)
Tiquanny Williams (Old Road Jets FC) (SKN)
Tishan Hanley (Prime Bangkok) (Thailand)
Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s Utd FC) (SKN)
Harrison Panayiotou (Maidenhead) (UK)

