SKNFA MOURNS THE PASSING OF FORMER TECHNICAL DIRECTOR LEONARD TAYLOR

By: SKNFA

The Saint Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) joins the local and international football fraternity in mourning the passing of Leonard Taylor, a respected football coach, technical director and development specialist who made a significant contribution to the development of football in Saint Kitts and Nevis and across the Caribbean.

Taylor served as Technical Director of the SKNFA from 2005 to 2008, where he played an important role in overseeing national football development programmes and advancing the technical structures of the sport. During his tenure, he also briefly served as manager of the senior men’s national team in early 2008.

His contribution to football in Saint Kitts and Nevis extended beyond that initial period of service. In more recent years, Taylor returned to work with the SKNFA, contributing to efforts to strengthen the country’s football development framework through unified coaching methodologies and youth development programmes centred around the Technical Centre in St. Peters.

His extensive football career also included serving as head coach of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines national team (leading them to the Concacaf Gold Cup), coaching at the collegiate level in the United States, including City College of New York (CCNY) and Medgar Evers College, and working as a regional coach with the United States Youth Soccer Association. He also served as a coaching instructor within Florida’s youth football system.

The SKNFA extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former colleagues, players and the wider football community during this difficult time.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

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