SKNDF CADET CORPS WINS BIG AT REGIONAL DRILL COMPETITION

The St Kitts Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) Cadet Corps proudly represented the Federation at the Captain Vernon Fleming Regional Drill Competition in Anguilla, delivering an outstanding performance.

The SKNDF Cadet Corps secured:

1st Place Overall • Best Turnout and Discipline • Best Drill Squad • Best Commanding Officer

Cadet Sergeant Gemani Gumbs commanded the SKNDF cadet squad during the competition, demonstrating strong leadership, confidence, precision and discipline.

This achievement reflects the hard work of our cadets, instructors and support staff. It also highlights the leadership and military standards being developed through the SKNDF Cadet Corps programme.

The SKNDF Cadet Corps congratulates Cadet Sergeant Gemani Gumbs and the entire cadet team on this exceptional achievement. The Corp also congratulates the Anguilla Cadet Corp squad and staff for a commendable performance.

Integrity and Excellence through Discipline

St Kitts Nevis Defence Force Cadet Corps

Building Tomorrow’s Leaders Today.

Anguilla Cadet Corps

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