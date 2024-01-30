World’s largest Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, docks in St Kitts



Icon of the Seas Embarks on Inaugural Voyage to St. Kitts……

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, docked at Port Zante, Basseterre, St. Kitts on Tuesday with an estimated 5, 610 passengers.

Kittitian Captain Ludell-Lloyd had the honour of berthing the Icon of the Seas

In an interview with Kervin ‘Milo Box’ Freeman, Captain Harvey-Lloyd spoke of his experience.

“I am proud to handle such a big ship, and I did all this for the country, the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, and I am happy that everything went well and safe. The ship has plenty of power, so I was able to use it to my advantage. The ship has plenty of power, and conditions were good today. I am happy everything went well. I have handled most of the other ships that were bigger in the world, but to handle this one now is a great achievement. I am happy that everything went well,” said Harvey-Lloyd.

Icon of the Seas, which set sail from Miami, three days ago, is set to depart St. Kitts at 6 p.m. and will journey to two other countries before ending its first voyage.

The ship has 20 decks, 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges and accommodates a total of 7,600 guests who get to enjoy the ship’s seven pools, six water slides, and a 55-foot waterfall. There are 2,350 crew members.

The ship was built in Turku Finland, and cost about 2 billion dollars.

Icon of the Seas docked in St Kitts

Facts about the ship: