SKN U14 BOYS OFF TO TRINIDAD FOR CFU CHALLENGE SERIES

The Young Sugar Boyz U14 team departed the Federation Thursday August 15 to travel to Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) U14 Challenge Series. The team, under the leadership of Assistant Coach Aljay Newton are featured in Tier 1 Group A with Jamaica, Martinique and Aruba. Recently during a training session at the Atiba Erasto Harris Sporting Complex in St. Peters, Coach Newton said preparations have gone well and he expects a good showing from his players in Trinidad. “The youngsters have been enjoying themselves. They have been putting in some work, getting some principles across; some of our ideas and how we want them to play. So, training has been going well,” he said.

For him, a successful participation in the tournament would be the players applying all they would have learnt in training. “Once we see the stuff, we have been putting in the training pitch coming out (in the tournament) we would be more than happy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kemaali Benjamin, a player with the team, echoed the sentiments of his coach. In fact, he highlighted some of the areas he believes the team has improved in since training began. “We had some rough days, but overall, it has been good training sessions…feel like we will have a good chance,” Benjamin said. “We have to play pass; we can’t play slow. If we play slow, we will lose the ball. We have to keep possession,” Benjamin said.

The Young Sugar Boyz play their first match on Saturday against Jamaica at 4:30pm. The tournament runs until August 25th.

