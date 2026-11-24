Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, November 23, 2026: During the week of November 16, the St. Kitts and Nevis TVET Secretariat introduced students to eco-friendly farming methods, underscoring its core theme for TVET Month, “TVET for Sustainable Growth and Resilience.”

Initiatives such as Little Green Thumbs (Monday, November 16) provided young learners at the Leonie James Preschool with hands-on experiences in planting.

Mrs. Kenicia Williams, Assessment and Quality Assurance Officer (SKNTVETS), shared, “Through hands-on planting, the children learned the importance of growing plants, protecting nature and taking responsibility for their surroundings. It connected to our theme, by showing that building a sustainable future starts with small actions and learning practical skills from an early age.”

On Thursday, November 18, form 5 Agricultural Science Students from the Washington Archibald High School participated in the TVET: Sustainable Agriculture in Action initiative at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

“This activity will expose students to modern and environmentally friendly farming practices, while helping them understand the importance of agriculture, food security and protecting our natural resources. The visit connects to our theme, by highlighting how practical skills, innovation, and knowledge in agriculture can contribute to a more sustainable and self-reliant future for St. Kitts and Nevis,” explained Mrs. Williams.

These activities help students gain knowledge and skills to protect the environment and build a more sustainable future.

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