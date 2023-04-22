SKN TO HOST CONCACAF CARIBBEAN CLUB SHIELD IN AUGUST

St. Kitts and Nevis will be hosting the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield for the first time in August of this year.

Through the efforts of the St. Kitts Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), Concacaf has designated St. Kitts and Nevis to host the tournament from August 3-13.

President of the SKNFA Atiba Harris is hailing the announcement as a historical moment for the SKNFA. He said:

This is indeed a historical moment for the SKNFA and our country in being confirmed as host of the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Tournament. The fact that Concacaf has entrusted us as host, shows the significant strides that we’ve made in less than two years in raising the standard of football in our country. I would like to extend best wishes to all participating clubs in particular SL Horsford St. Paul’s United FC who will be representing us as the defending champions of the SKNFA Premier Division.

The Caribbean Club Shield, is an annual Caribbean association football competition for clubs that are members of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU).

According to CONCACAF, the “expanded competition will feature a total of 16 clubs from 16 Concacaf Caribbean Member Associations, which are working with CONCACAF towards a long-term vision to professionalize the club game across the region”.

Defending SKNFA Premier League Champions, SL Horfords St. Paul’s United, will be representing St. Kits and Nevis.

“Thus far, 15 of the 16 participants have been confirmed. These are, in alphabetical order by Member Association: SV Dakota (Aruba), Scholars International SC (Cayman Islands), CRKSV Jong Holland (Curacao), Sagicor South East FC (Dominica), OyM FC (Dominican Republic), Solidarité Scolaire (Guadeloupe), AS Etoile De Matoury (French Guiana), Waterhouse FC (Jamaica), B1 Football Club (St Lucia), Golden Lion (Martinique), Metropolitan FA (Puerto Rico), St. Pauls United FC (Saint Kitts and Nevis), Junior Stars (Saint Martin), SV Robinhood (Suriname), and SWA Sharks FC (Turks and Caicos Islands).

“The last participating club, from Trinidad and Tobago, will be confirmed by May 28, 2023. The official draw for the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield will take place on June 8,” CONCACAF said.

