SKN team to participate in Handball World Championship qualifiers

A contingent of nine players and officials left the Federation for Puerto Rico to participate in the North America and Caribbean World Championships Qualifiers in Beach Handball. Host team Puerto Rico along with teams from USA, Greenland, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago and Dominica will play in the tournament. The competition is for senior men and women. The St. Kitts and Nevis team will compete in the male category only.

The competition concludes on April 15th and the team returns on April 16th. The St. Kitts and Nevis Handball Federation continues to grow the sport by providing opportunities for its players to engage regionally and internationally in order to improve their game.

The full list of players and officials is listed below: –

1. Fitzroy Clarke – Head of Delegation

2. Talbert Warner – Coach

3. Jamal Jeffers

4. Makari Gumbs

5. Mikhail Powell-Brazier

6. George Gaton

7. Mudassa Howe

8. Saeed Richardson

9. Kai Francois Trotman