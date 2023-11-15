SKN SENIOR MEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD FOR NATIONS LEAGUE

The Sugar Boyz compete in two Concacaf Nations League matches on Thursday, November 16 against St. Lucia at the SKNFA Technical Center (7 pm) and in Guadeloupe on November 19 at 3 pm. Below is the squad list for these very important matches.
Julani Archibald – CD Victoria
Zaykeese Smith – Village Superstars FC
Xander Parke – Leek Town FC
Gerard Williams – Trau FC
Andre Burley – Oxford City FC
Ethan Bristow- Minnesota United FC
Lois Maynard- Ratcliffe FC
Jalden Myers – Bath United FC
Jameel Ible – Guiseley AFC
Ezrick Nicholls- University of Tampa
Romaine Sawyers – Cardiff City FC
Tyrese Shade- Swindon Town FC
Omari Sterling-James – Ebbsfleet United
Ronaldo Belgrove- FC Miami City
Nequan Browne – United Old Road Jets FC
Yohannes Mitchum – Newtown United FC
Raheem Somersall- North Carolina FC
Harry Panayiotou – F.C. Bruno’s Magpies
Tiquanny Williams-United Old Road Jets FC
Diego Edwards – Notts County
Kimaree Rogers – Village Superstars FC
