SKN SENIOR MEN’S NATIONAL SQUAD FOR NATIONS LEAGUE

The Sugar Boyz compete in two Concacaf Nations League matches on Thursday, November 16 against St. Lucia at the SKNFA Technical Center (7 pm) and in Guadeloupe on November 19 at 3 pm. Below is the squad list for these very important matches.

Julani Archibald – CD Victoria

Zaykeese Smith – Village Superstars FC

Xander Parke – Leek Town FC

Gerard Williams – Trau FC

Andre Burley – Oxford City FC

Ethan Bristow- Minnesota United FC

Lois Maynard- Ratcliffe FC

Jalden Myers – Bath United FC

Jameel Ible – Guiseley AFC

Ezrick Nicholls- University of Tampa

Romaine Sawyers – Cardiff City FC

Tyrese Shade- Swindon Town FC

Omari Sterling-James – Ebbsfleet United

Ronaldo Belgrove- FC Miami City

Nequan Browne – United Old Road Jets FC

Yohannes Mitchum – Newtown United FC

Raheem Somersall- North Carolina FC

Harry Panayiotou – F.C. Bruno’s Magpies

Tiquanny Williams-United Old Road Jets FC

Diego Edwards – Notts County

Kimaree Rogers – Village Superstars FC

-END-