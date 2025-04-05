SKN Records First Homicide: Woman Fatally Stabbed in New Road

By: T. Chapman

St Kitts and Nevis records first homicide.

The authorities on St Kitts have launched an investigation into the first homicide of the year, a fatal stabbing.

The incident occurred in New Road earlier this morning. The deceased is a woman who worked in the health sector.

The crime scene cordoned off.

The police confirmed the incident and stated that the identity of the victim has not yet been identified.

One Male in Custody

One male is assisting the police with the investigation.

Related