SKN LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTINGENT PARTICIPATE IN UNEX’24

A contingent of twenty (20) law enforcement personnel departed the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on April 3rd, 2024, to participate in UNITY Exercise 2024, commonly known as UNEX’24. The contingent, comprised of sixteen (16) St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) soldiers and four (4) officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), headed for Barbados before going on to St. Lucia where the training exercise will be held.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, et al., and Chairman of the RSS, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, visited the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and extended brief words of encouragement and success wishes before the contingent’s departure. Also in attendance were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Cecile Hull; Commissioner of Police, James Sutton; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Travis Rogers; and Captain Jervin Lapsley of the SKNDF.

UNEX’24 is slated to take place from April 3rd to 14th, 2024. The full-scale field training exercise is a collaborative effort between the European Union and the Regional Security System (RSS). Its purpose is to assess in real-time the coordination and national security capabilities of the military and paramilitary organisations of RSS member states. Also participating in this year’s training exercise are law enforcement personnel from Antigua and Barbuda; Guyana; the Democratic Republic of Dominica; Grenada; Barbados; St. Lucia; and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

