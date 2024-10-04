SKN Athletics Names Kim Collins First Ever Track and Field Ambassador

By: Tito Chapman

St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics has named Kim Collins, the 2003 100m world champion and six time olympian, as its first ever Track and Field Ambassador.

This historic appointment celebrates Collins’ impact on track and field.

Throughout his career, Collins has been a household name both locally and globally. He won the bronze medal at the 2001 World Championships and continued to compete at a high level through 2011.

To date, Collins still holds the national record of 9.93 seconds for the 100m and is still the only man over 40 to break the 10-second barrier. He also holds the world record for athletes over 35 in the 60m with 6.47 seconds.

In his new role, Kim Collins will focus on raising the profile of St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics, through global sponsorship efforts, helping to foster a vibrant track and field community for the next generation.