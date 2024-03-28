SKN Athletics names 24-member team to compete at CARIFTA Games

The St Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association has named a 24-member team for the 51st CARIFTA Games to be held at the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada from March 30 – April 1.
The team consists of:
U20 Males:
– Jaden Daniel
-Zelaunjay Carty
-Jermardh Huggins
-Jaylen Bennett
-Chesson Liburd
-Aldrett Nisbett
-Vyhonrai Francis
U20 Female:
-Kaliyah Jones
U17 Males:
-Akanye Samuel Francis
-Abijah Nemdhari
-Jaheem Clarke
-Kirkland Harris
-Keyonjay Richards
-Ja’Aime Francis
-Tejuan Webbe
-Kaiem Liburd
-Kymarni Newton
U17 Females:
DeCheynelle Thomas
-Hyanne Adams
-Khaldreece Chapman
-Kimaya Phipps
-Joeltica Rogers
-Ta-Junique Huggins
Support Staff
-Team Manager: Damon Bacchus
-Head Coach: Timothy Morton
-Assistant Coach: Terrance Romney
-Assistant Coach: Grace Dias
-Assistant Coach: Marvin Bennet Sr
-Physio: Alistar James
-Media Team: Patrice Harris, Brian Francis, Kevron Mulley
The delegation is led by President Delaney who will represent SKN Athletics at Carfita Congress.