SKN Athletics names 24-member team to compete at CARIFTA Games

The St Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association has named a 24-member team for the 51st CARIFTA Games to be held at the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada from March 30 – April 1.

The team consists of:

U20 Males:

– Jaden Daniel

-Zelaunjay Carty

-Jermardh Huggins

-Jaylen Bennett

-Chesson Liburd

-Aldrett Nisbett

-Vyhonrai Francis

U20 Female:

-Kaliyah Jones

U17 Males:

-Akanye Samuel Francis

-Abijah Nemdhari

-Jaheem Clarke

-Kirkland Harris

-Keyonjay Richards

-Ja’Aime Francis

-Tejuan Webbe

-Kaiem Liburd

-Kymarni Newton

U17 Females:

DeCheynelle Thomas

-Hyanne Adams

-Khaldreece Chapman

-Kimaya Phipps

-Joeltica Rogers

-Ta-Junique Huggins

Support Staff

-Team Manager: Damon Bacchus

-Head Coach: Timothy Morton

-Assistant Coach: Terrance Romney

-Assistant Coach: Grace Dias

-Assistant Coach: Marvin Bennet Sr

-Physio: Alistar James

-Media Team: Patrice Harris, Brian Francis, Kevron Mulley

The delegation is led by President Delaney who will represent SKN Athletics at Carfita Congress.