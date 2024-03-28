General Information

SKN Athletics names 24-member team to compete at CARIFTA Games

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The St Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association has named a 24-member team for the 51st CARIFTA Games to be held at the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada from March 30 – April 1.

The team consists of:

U20 Males:

– Jaden Daniel
-Zelaunjay Carty
-Jermardh Huggins
-Jaylen Bennett
-Chesson Liburd
-Aldrett Nisbett
-Vyhonrai Francis

U20 Female:
-Kaliyah Jones

U17 Males:
-Akanye Samuel Francis
-Abijah Nemdhari
-Jaheem Clarke
-Kirkland Harris
-Keyonjay Richards
-Ja’Aime Francis
-Tejuan Webbe
-Kaiem Liburd
-Kymarni Newton

U17 Females:
DeCheynelle Thomas
-Hyanne Adams
-Khaldreece Chapman
-Kimaya Phipps
-Joeltica Rogers
-Ta-Junique Huggins

Support Staff
-Team Manager: Damon Bacchus
-Head Coach: Timothy Morton
-Assistant Coach: Terrance Romney
-Assistant Coach: Grace Dias
-Assistant Coach: Marvin Bennet Sr
-Physio: Alistar James
-Media Team: Patrice Harris, Brian Francis, Kevron Mulley

The delegation is led by President Delaney who will represent SKN Athletics at Carfita Congress.

Share this Article
Previous Article Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan Spreads ‘SKNLOVE’ with Third Book Donation
Next Article St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee Headquarters Renamed in Honor of President Alphonso E. Bridgewater
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy