SKN Athletics hosts field events seminar with renowned Grenadian coach Paul Phillip

St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics (SKNA) held a four-day sports seminar focused on field events, led by renowned Grenadian throws coach Paul Phillip.

With participation from 32 athletes and 26 coaches, the seminar aimed to strengthen field events training and development on the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis. The workshop on Nevis was made possible due to a partnership between the Ministry of Education, Department of Sports and St Kitts and Nevis Athletics.

Coach Phillip is renowned for coaching the Paris bronze medalist Anderson Peters in javelin, in addition to coaching athletes who won gold at the World Championships in both 2022 and 2023.

Phillip guided the seminar participants through intensive sessions designed to refine techniques in discus, shot put, and javelin. The workshop emphasized foundational skills essential for athletes competing at the junior level and beyond.

The workshop underscores St Kitts and Nevis Athletics’ dedication to a holistic development approach, ensuring young athletes and coaches alike receive specialized training across multiple disciplines.