SKN ALLIANCE Calls for Greater Government Support in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS in St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – SKN ALLIANCE, a community-based organization dedicated to working with key populations, particularly the LGBTQ+, FSW, and PLHIV communities within the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, responds to the Prime Minister’s recent speech on World AIDS Day.

While we commend the government’s ongoing efforts and initiatives in the fight against HIV/AIDS, it is crucial to recognize and support the vital role that civil society organizations (CSOs) like SKN ALLIANCE play in this collective effort.

In his speech, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for community action and collaboration, stating, “Take the Rights Path” as a call to action for communities and organizations to partner with the Ministry of Health. We agree that partnerships are essential to containing the spread of HIV.

The National HIV/AIDS Secretariat and Public Health Team have made significant strides, including scaling up HIV screenings and improving linkage to care. However, the contributions of CSOs must also be acknowledged.

At SKN ALLIANCE, we implement effective interventions that complement the government’s

initiatives, including:

1. HIV Testing and Education: We provide rapid HIV testing and condoms at educational forums within our safe space, ensuring that the community can access HIV testing without fear of stigma. This initiative is vital in bridging the gap for key populations.

2. Capacity Building for Healthcare Providers: We partner with the National HIV/AIDS Secretariat to conduct workshops aimed at sensitizing healthcare providers, ensuring they are equipped to support our community effectively.

3. PrEP Education and Support: In collaboration with the National HIV/AIDS Secretariat, we actively educate our community about Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP). We have sought regional support to address the costs associated with necessary testing, enabling greater access for key populations

We urge the government to recognize our work and strengthen collaboration with CSOs by providing the necessary funding and resources to enhance our initiatives. Together, we can achieve the ambitious 90-90-90 targets for HIV testing, treatment, and viral suppression.

By actively engaging in meaningful partnerships, the government can help create a more inclusive and effective response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in St. Kitts and Nevis.

