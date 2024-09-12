SKELEC RESTORES POWER TO TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND BROADCASTING COMPANIES AT OTTLEY’S LEVEL

By: SKELEC

Basseterre, St. Kitts (11th September, 2024)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd wishes to advise that power has been restored to all telecommunications and broadcasting companies that have been affected by a recent extended outage at Ottley’s Level.

As stated previously, the delay in restoration to the affected area was due to the high-risk nature of the area including overgrown vegetation, altitude, and the area’s overall terrain. SKELEC, having completed its tendering process, selected an independent contractor to complete aspects of the work at Ottley’s Level and was finally able to energize the area over the weekend.

According to SKELEC’s General Manager, Clement Williams, while restoration work may have been delayed, we are pleased that the teams were able to restore power to all affected safely. “While restoration may have taken longer than some may have anticipated the company had to ensure that there was due diligence in the completion of the work,” he said. “We explored several options and finalised the best course of action for restoration taking into consideration the cost, risk factor, and complete time for restoration. Our aim now is to continue to explore long term strategies to ensure minimal interruptions at Ottley’s Level.”

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may have caused and thanks the affected customers for their patience during this time.

