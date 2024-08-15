SKELEC RESTORES 80% OF POWER AND RESTORATION UPDATE

Basseterre, St. Kitts (August 14th, 2024)— The St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) wishes to update our valued customers on the ongoing restoration efforts following the tropical storm that caused widespread power outages across the island.

We are pleased to report that our dedicated teams have successfully restored power to 80% of affected customers. However, due to the damage caused by the storm, some customers will unfortunately remain without electricity overnight. We understand the inconvenience this causes and want to assure you that we are working tirelessly to restore power to all areas as quickly and safely as possible.

“We deeply regret the disruption and the difficulties this has caused for our customers,” said Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager of SKELEC. “Our teams have been working around the clock to bring everyone back online, and we appreciate the incredible patience and understanding shown by the community during this challenging time.”

SKELEC remains committed to fully restoring power to the remaining affected areas by tomorrow. Our crews are continuing to address the outages, and we will not stop until every home and business has been reconnected.

