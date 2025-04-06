SKELEC INSTALLS SWITCHBOARD PANEL TO IMPROVE POWER PLANT OPERATIONS

By: SKELEC

Basseterre, St. Kitts – (5th April, 2025) – The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) is pleased to announce the successful installation of a newly manufactured COMECA switchboard panel at its Needsmust Power Plant. The installation was completed on Saturday, 5th April 2025, and was overseen by a team of technicians and engineers from SKELEC’s Generation and Transmission and Distribution Divisions.

To facilitate the installation, the SKELEC team worked diligently to minimize disruption to customers’ electricity supply. The company however apologizes for any inconvenience experienced by customers whose service was affected due to unforeseen circumstances.

SKELEC collaborated closely with the original supplier, COMECA, to replace the previous panel, which was damaged in a past incident.

The replacement process involved extensive consultations with the supplier to ensure that the new panel met the specifications of the existing systems while incorporating modern safety and protection standards. The newly installed panel is expected to enhance operational flexibility and redundancy, significantly improving the plant’s ability to maintain consistent and safe power generation. Its design adheres to the best industry practices and provides robust protection against electrical faults and other operational risks.

Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager of SKELEC, emphasized that the installation is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide more reliable electricity to its customers. “Our customers’ needs always come first, and this installation reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the reliability of our service,” Williams said. “I want to thank our dedicated staff for the tremendous work they’ve done in preparing for this upgrade.”



This major infrastructure investment is intended to strengthen the safety, reliability, and overall efficiency of the plant. It marks another milestone in SKELEC’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and delivering dependable electricity to the people of St. Kitts.

