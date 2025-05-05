SKELEC CONCLUDES SUCCESSFUL HEALTH AND SAFETY WEEK 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts (May 4th, 2025)— The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) recently concluded its 2025 Health and Safety Week, celebrating a week filled with activities centered around safety, innovation, and artificial intelligence. The events took place from April 23rd to May 2nd, under the theme: “SKELEC, Creating a Culture of Safety Using AI Capabilities.”

The week kicked off on April 23rd with Power Talk, a radio program on ZIZ Radio discussing “Prioritizing Safety in an Electric Utility.” This was followed by a heartfelt church service at Rivers of Living Water Christian Center on April 27th. On April 28th, SKELEC proudly launched its HSSE Policy Statement and honored six dedicated employees—Mr. Clement Williams, Ms. Kezia Bailey, Mr. Javid Gilbert, Mr. Recaldo Gardener, Mr. Collin Harris, and Mr. Faust Richards—as Safety Champions.

April 29th saw the introduction of SKELEC’s new Microsoft SharePoint Intranet platform during the annual Lunch & Learn session, making it easier for SKELEC personnel to report safety issues from any device. On May 1st, the Safety AI Challenge took center stage, with six participants creatively recreating PPE gear for AI detection. Congratulations to Mr. Justin Woodley (1st place), Ms. Jonelle Jones (2nd place), and Ms. Marsha Phillip (3rd place) for their outstanding efforts.

The week wrapped up with Hydration Day on May 2nd, emphasizing the importance of wellness in safety. Each event underscored SKELEC’s unwavering commitment to fostering a safety-first culture driven by innovation and AI. These activities aimed to raise awareness and encourage proactive approaches to workplace safety while exploring the integration of AI into safety systems.

Mrs. Claricia Langley-Stevens, Safety and Security Manager, described the week as both energizing and forward-thinking. “This year’s Health and Safety Week showed that safety is a mindset—and with AI, we’re creating a smarter, more responsive environment that better protects our staff,” she shared.

SKELEC extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors who made this initiative possible: KOSCAB, Safety Exports Caribbean Exporters Inc., CARIB Brewery, Pyramid Security, OHM International Corp., Island Purified Water, Sun Island Clothing, Nelson Spring Water, Food Center, Best Buy, Basseterre Fisheries, and Kumson Trading Ltd. As Health and Safety Week 2025 comes to a close, SKELEC reaffirms its dedication to creating a culture of safety and innovation for every employee.

-END-

