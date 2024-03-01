SKCA HONOURS MIKYLE LOUIS ON SCORING CONSECUTIVE FIRST CLASS CENTURIES

St. Kitts cricketer Mikyle Louis created history recently hitting two consecutive first class centuries at the Warner Park. Against the Guyana Harpy Eagles in the Cricket West Indies Four Day Championships, Louis scored 113 in the first innings and 132 in the second, a remarkable achievement for a St. Kitts and Caribbean cricketer. To acknowledge his achievements, the St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) on Tuesday February 20 at the conference room at the Warner Park, honored Mikyle by presenting him the prestigious SKCA Green Jacket making him an honorary member of the association. SKCA President Dennis Phillip pledged to provide support Mikyle in whatever area he needs that support.

“We want to outfit you in a jacket with the SKCA management team…that jacket is an appreciation to show you that you will now be an honorary member of the St. Kitts Cricket Association,” Phillip said.

Some SKCA Executive Members were also on hand to congratulate Mikyle on is achievement. Vice President Carlene Delaney urged Mikyle to remain focused. “I keep saying to him just stay focused…work hard and just stay focused, you will reach the top,” Delaney said. Basil Woods, Treasurer of the SKCA, echoed similar sentiments, telling Mikyle to remained disciplined. “There are a lot of persons, when they reach a certain height, they think they have arrived. But don’t think that way; just keep pushing, pushing until you reach that height,” he said.

SKCA’s Assistant Treasurer, Steve Saunders lauded Mikyle on is achievements and warned him that now he is a marked man in cricket. “You are a marked man because now your name is there and people are going to be gunning for you and so you have got to realize now this is an area I need to improve, my game because people are going to be looking now to see how best they can take my wicket,” Saunders said.

Meanwhile, the man of the moment thanked the SKCA for their gesture and described what it was like creating history at the Warner Park. “I would like to say thanks to the SKCA for initiating this congratulatory ceremony for me. I really appreciate it. Far from over; a lot of work to be done so expect better performances from me in the future,” he said. “The onus was on me to perform and deliver to the best of my abilities. Many people depend on me for good performances. Many people count on me. I didn’t want to disappoint them. I really wanted to show them that I deserve to be here and I deserve a chance as well

The SKCA promised to provide assistance to Mikyle in any area he needs support. President Phillip also promised to introduce an honor board at Warner Park, where Mikyle will be the first name to be acknowledged. Other names of notable cricket accomplishments by local and international players at Warner Park would also be displayed on this honour board. For example, Herschelle Gibbs who hit six sixes at the 2007 World Cup. Mikyle joins a long list of players in the region who have scored consecutive centuries in West Indies First Class cricket including: Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Kraig Brathwaite and Stuart Williams, among others.

Caption: SKCA President Dennis Phillip (left) and Leeward Islands and Kittitian cricketer Mikyle Louis at a recent ceremony to honour the player’s feat at the West Indies Championship.