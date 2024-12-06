SKAVA’s Rising Stars Set to Shine on Senior Circuit

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. December 5, 2024. – The St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA) is thrilled to announce that two of its brightest young talents, Jedidiah Pencheon and Julian Bristol, are in Costa Rica to compete in the final NORCECA event of the year. This marks a significant milestone for both athletes as this is their first NORCECA Senior Men’s circuit tournament.

This event is a stepping stone for these junior players (U21), offering them invaluable exposure to high-level competition as they prepare to represent St. Kitts and Nevis in future global events, including the U23 Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay in 2025.

Julian Bristol brings a wealth of experience to the court, having represented the Federation in several prestigious international tournaments, including the Beach U21 World Championships in Thailand and the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. For Jedidiah Pencheon, this tournament presents a valuable opportunity to gain firsthand experience on the international stage.



Accompanying these promising athletes is the experienced Coach Rick Swan, whose mentorship will be an essential throughout the competition.

Pencheon and Bristol are part of a cadre of young men being prepared by SKAVA to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at major global games.



SKAVA is confident that these rising stars will showcase their skills and determination, representing the Federation with pride.

We wish Jedidiah Pencheon and Julian Bristol every success as they compete in Costa Rica this weekend (December 6-8) and continue their journey of excellence in volleyball.

Visit www.norceca.net for tournament updates.

END

Related