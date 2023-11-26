SIXTH ROAD FATALITY RECORDED IN SKN

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has recorded a sixth (6) road fatality for the year 2023. Fifty (50)-year-old Andrew Miller of Upper College Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts, has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a vehicular accident near the Basseterre Moravian Church that occurred on November 18th, 2023.

Initial investigations indicated that while travelling on his motor scooter from north to south, Mr. Miller collided with the church’s wall at Upper College Street. He sustained visible injuries and was subsequently transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital via ambulance. During a full medical assessment, it was determined that Mr. Miller had sustained a severe head injury in the collision. A blood alcohol concentration test showed that his blood alcohol volume was 285ml or 0.28% (the legal limit is 0.08%). He was immediately warded at the Intensive Care Unit. Regrettably, Mr. Miller succumbed to his injuries on November 24th, 2023.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to those who have been impacted by this situation.