Six teenage beauties will be vying for the title of Miss Gingerland Secondary School 2023 next month.

The event will be staged at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence on April 29, 2023.

It begins at 7:00 p.m.

The contestants are:

#1: 14-year-old Lekeisha Clarke of Form 3

#2: 14-year-old Moriah Daniel of Form 2

#3: 12-year-old Jadenique Griffin of Form 1

#4: 14-year-old Alicia Wallace of Form 3

#5: 16-year-old Nickelsia Kelly of Form 4

#6: 15-year-old Brehana Stewart of Form 3

The Pageant is as part of the activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the School.