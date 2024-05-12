Six secondary school students to compete for the Nevis Youth Junior Minister of Tourism title

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 10, 2024)- Six students have been selected from the three secondary schools on the island of Nevis to compete for the title of Nevis Youth Junior Minister of Tourism.

The group was treated to a sumptuous breakfast at the Bank of Nevis Limited Tourism Youth Congress launch held at the Montpelier Plantation Inn- Keyana Warner and Alaeja Browne of the Charlestown Secondary School (CSS); Kiarra Barry and Balinda Subramani of Gingerland Secondary School (GSS); and Azalea Elliott and Aaron Woolward of the Nevis International Secondary School (NISS).

The six candidates from three secondary schools who will compete in the Bank of Nevis Limited Tourism Youth Congress at a breakfast launch at Montpelier Plantation Inn

Premier The Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said the candidates are all already winners by virtue of being selected to compete. He encouraged them to enjoy the journey and to do their best.

“Whatever you do, give of your best and ensure that you lend your ideas to the development and continued prosperity of tourism on the island of Nevis.”

Mr. Tandi Flood, Senior Manager Of Human Resources and Administration at the Bank Of Nevis Limited, said the bank continues to sponsor the local Tourism Youth Congress to ensure the development of young talent on the island.

“The Tourism Youth Congress serves as a platform where young minds can flourish, honing their critical thinking skills and nurturing their self confidence. We recognize the significance of providing avenues for our youth to thrive for they are the future leaders and innovators of our society.

“By investing in initiatives such as this we are investing in the future prosperity of Nevis. Our sponsorship of the Tourism Youth Congress is not merely a financial commitment, it is a testament to our unwavering dedication to youth empowerment and uplifting community,” he said.

Also attending the Breakfast Launch were Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, and stand-by candidates N’kosanae Hanley of CSS, Delonte Warner of GSS and Zacharia Pemberton of NISS.

The Tourism Youth Congress will take place at 4:30 p.m. on May 21, at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall.

On the day of the competition, which will take the form of a roundtable discussion, the participants will present their ideas on one of four topics: Adventure Tourism, Solo Travel, Collaboration Across Cultures, or the Blue Economy.

The event is held annually during the Ministry of Tourism’s Awareness Month dubbed “Exposition Nevis”. The Nevis Youth Junior Minister of Tourism will go on to represent the island at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO)’s 2024 Regional Youth Tourism Congress, which will be held in the Cayman Islands in September.

