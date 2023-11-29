Six Nevisian students among the 25 Most Remarkable Teens for 2023

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 28, 2023)- Six young persons from Nevis were among the exemplary youths awarded at the special sitting of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis held on Monday, November 27 to honour 25 Most Remarkable Teens for 2023.

Khalia Hugins-Simmonds, 16, a student of the Charlestown Secondary School was awarded for Academics and Leadership; Tyianna Williams, 17, of the Nevis Sixth Form College was awarded for Spiritual Commitment; Jadan Liburd, 18, of the Nevis Sixth Form College was awarded for Academics and Volunteerism; Mayur Daswani and Dylan Theron, both 16 years old and students at the Nevis International Secondary School, received awards for Academics; and Brianne Chapman, 18, of the Nevis Sixth Form College received an award for Leadership and Volunteerism.

Deputy Premier of Nevis the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Member of Parliament for Nevis 10 and the Honourable Latoya Jones, Opposition Senator and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly presented their awards.

Members of the National parliament presented awards to the other honourees and extolled the 25 youths for their courage in the face of adversity, strength of character, persistence, leadership, and other positive qualities that make them role models for their peers and the younger generation.