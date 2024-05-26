Local News

Sister killed, brother wounded after shooting in Hamilton

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Authorities in Nevis are in the midst of an investigation following a shooting incident that unfolded in Hamilton, Nevis on May 24.

According to a statement from the police, between 10:30 pm to 11:00 pm, Joelle ‘Darling’ Huggins of Hamilton tragically lost her life, while her brother, Julian ‘Nana’ Huggins of Hamilton, is warded at the Alexandra Hospital with severe injuries.

On arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered Julian Huggins inside a vehicle, grievously wounded with gunshot wounds to his left leg and abdomen.

Joelle Huggins was found nearby, fatally wounded by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest that the siblings were targeted while seated inside their vehicle by two armed assailants, the police revealed.

No firearm was recovered and no information was shared about the shell casings found.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

