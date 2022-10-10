SIR RICHIE RICHARDSON RECEIVES HONARARY DOCTORATE FROM UWI

Former West Indies Captain, Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson has received an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) for his contribution to sport from the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus on Saturday. Richardson was conferred with the seminal honour during the campus’ graduation ceremony which was held in-person for the first time since the pandemic.

Sir Richie Richardson has been a stalwart of West Indies cricket, spanning his performances on the field and his work in cricket administration and mentorship.

Sir Richie began his professional cricketing career in 1983 under and captained the West Indies team from 1991 to 1996. He went on to play and coach professional club cricket in the United Kingdom and South Africa and played in three ICC Cricket World Cup Tournaments.

Presently, he is an International Elite Panel Match Referee with the International Cricket Council (ICC), something he has been since 2016.

Also receiving an honorary doctorate on Saturday during the graduation was St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Alston Becket Cyrus. He was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer.