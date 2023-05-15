SHOOTING FATALITY IN ST. PETER’S UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating a shooting fatality that occurred on May 14th, 2023 in Lower Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts. The incident claimed the life of twenty-one (21) year-old Woney Richardson of Lower Monkey Hill.



Reports indicate that Mr. Richardson briefly left his home just before 10PM. A short while later, he was found with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Police Force processed the scene and all items of evidential value were collected. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the public will be appropriately informed of its progress.