Shergaun Roserie of Saint Lucia to attend the One Young World Summit 2024 in Montréal

● The largest global community for young leaders will bring together more than 2,000 people from 190+ countries to the city in September.

Shergaun Roserie, Co-Founder of Orbtronics has today announced they will attend the One Young World Summit 2024 in Montréal from the 18th to the 21st of September.

Through the Z Zurich Foundation Scholarship in collaboration with One Young World, Shergaun will attend the Summit as part of a 30-person cohort of young leaders working on prevention-focused mental well-being projects, adaptation-focused climate resilience projects, or projects enabling social equity through education, employability or entrepreneurship solutions.

As part of their involvement at the Summit, they will discuss how Orbtronics is building the technology ecosystem in the Caribbean through the development of innovative software solutions and share their perspective on Rifbid, their first internally developed platform, is revolutionizing government procurement for MSMEs.

Through the Scholarship, One Young World and the Z Zurich Foundation support young changemakers to create brighter futures for vulnerable people by providing the necessary education, skills and resources for scholars to reach their full potential.

The annual One Young World Summit brings together over 2,000+ of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally.

Delegates from 190+ countries are counselled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as Sir Bob Geldof, President Mary Robinson, Queen Rania of Jordan and many others to harness the knowledge and skills needed for being impactful change makers.

Summit delegates participate in four transformative days of speeches, panels, networking, mentorships and workshops. They have the opportunity to give keynote speeches, sharing a platform with global leaders with the world’s media in attendance.

Delegates can also engage with world leaders, and be mentored by expert industry influencers and make lasting connections.

This year, the Summit will take place at Palais des Congrès de Montréal, with the Opening Ceremony held at the Bell Centre – the home arena of the Montréal Canadiens of the National Hockey League.

Shergaun of Orbtronics comments: The One Young World Summit is an invaluable opportunity to network, engage, and create partnerships with young and seasoned delegates who have a passion for solving the critical issues that plague our current generation. The energy and enthusiasm that I have experienced from my interaction with OYW delegates and organizers thus far gives me immense hope that we have the right mix of brilliance and passion to change our future.

Gary Shaughnessy, Chair of the Z Zurich Foundation and One Young World Counsellor, says:

“The One Young World Summit delegates, including this cohort of Z Zurich Foundation scholars, are future country and corporate leaders. They are an incredible source of inspiration for organizations like ours. It’s our duty to hear them out and empower them to reach their full potential. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with One Young World as we believe wholeheartedly that we all have a role to play in building strong and more resilient leaders. It is our hope that more corporate organizations will recognize the power of investing in young leaders across borders.”

Ella Robertson McKay, Managing Director of One Young World, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome the Z Zurich Foundation scholars to the One Young World Summit in Montréal. It is a platform unlike any other for young leaders to learn from more established leaders and find inspiration and support to scale their initiatives and projects. It is a joy to continue our partnership with the Z Zurich Foundation who share our belief in the role of corporates to invest in young leaders globally.”