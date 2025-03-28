Shanika Gumbs Sentenced For Gun Possession

Shanika Gumbs of Webb’s Ground, Nevis, has been sentenced to serve twelve (12) months in His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Possession of Firearm. The criminal infraction was committed on January 11th, 2021.

Ms Gumbs pleaded guilty to the charge on February 4th, 2025. Her sentence was handed down on March 18th, 2025, by His Lorship Justice Iain K. Morley, KC, at the High Court in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Any time spent on remand will count towards Ms Gumbs’ overall sentence and she will be eligible for parole having served one-third of her sentence with good behaviour.

