SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST PRIMARY SCHOOL WINS THE PRIMARY SCHOOL INDEPENDENCE 41 ELOCUTION CONTEST

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, October 04, 2024: The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Primary School triumphed in the finals of the Primary School Independence 41 Elocution Competition (2024), held on Thursday, October 3, at the Antioch Baptist Church. The event featured eight St. Kitts primary schools that succeeded at the zonal eliminations.

Malachai McDermott who represented the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, secured the championship with his articulate and eloquent performance. 

Saddlers Primary School secured second place with an engaging performance by Xamique Taylor, while Beach Allen Primary School, represented by Juneliyah Whyte took third place. 

All participants recited the lyrics of Mighty Ali’s song, Nation Moving On.

The competition showcased the exceptional talent and dedication of the island’s young students, as they demonstrated poise, confidence, and pride in their nation. 

-30-

