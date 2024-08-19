Seven students benefit from the Naomi Daniel-Browne NEV-DC Scholarship

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 19, 2024)- Seven students from primary schools across Nevis are the beneficiaries of the 2024 Nevisian Association of Washington, DC (NEV-DC) Naomi Daniel-Browne Scholarship.

The Department of Education recently hosted the scholarship awards ceremony at the Nevis Disaster Management Department conference room.

Six of the seven recipients of the 2024 Nevisian Association of Washington, DC (NEV-DC) Naomi Daniel-Browne Scholarship Award with President of NEV-DC Mr. Anthony Pemberton (l) and Ms. Jasmine Daniel (r) relative of the late Mrs. Naomi Daniel-Browne

Receiving the scholarship awards were Danail Lowe of Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, Amiyah Archibald of Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School, Kare’nique Storrod of Ivor Walters Primary School, Celine Gumbs of Charlestown Primary School, Aniya Seenarine of St. Thomas’ Primary School, Ugesh Shrestha of Violet O. Jeffers-Nicholls Primary School, and Naira Blake of St. James’ Primary School.

President of NEV-DC Mr. Anthony Pemberton said he was humbled to present the awards in honour of one of the organisation’s founding members, a career educator from Gingerland, Nevis, the late Mrs. Naomi Daniel-Browne.

“She was a dedicated educator who left an intangible mark on our community. This marks the fourth year that the NEV-DC has had the privilege of honouring Naomi’s legacy through this award. As president of NEV-DC it has been my goal to keep Naomi’s passion for teaching alive. She firmly believed that no child should ever be left behind and we share that conviction,” he said, noting that Mrs. Daniel-Browne believed in acknowledging those students who worked tirelessly to improve.

NEV-DC currently honours one student per school, however Mr. Pemberton said the organization wishes to see the scholarship programme grow. He thanked the Department of Education for its continued support and congratulated the seven awardees.

In her remarks Ms. Jasmine Daniel, a relative of the award’s eponym, thanked NEV-DC for creating the prestigious programme in her honour to acknowledge students who excel in education.

“As an educator Naomi took time to give assistance to children who needed extra help so that they could reach their full potential…I wish to encourage all of the students to continue to persevere in your education and strive for excellence to maximize your potential in life,” she said.

Principal Education Officer Ms. Londa Browne expressed gratitude on behalf of the Ministry and Department of Education on Nevis to NEV-DC and the Daniel Family for their continued participation and encouraged the students to continue to work hard.

“Awards and contributions like these are so very important as they help us to help the students to continue to strive for excellence.”

The late Mrs. Naomi Daniel-Browne, former stalwart teacher at the the Gingerland Primary School, now Joycelyn Liburd Primary School

Mrs. Naomi Daniel–Browne hailed from Meade’s Pasture, Gingerland, Nevis. She had an exemplary teaching career at the Gingerland Primary School, now Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, from 1980 until 1999. She migrated to the United States in 2020 where she successfully pursued her passion as a consummate educator.

