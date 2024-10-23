Sports

Seven St. Kitts and Nevis Sailors to Compete in the Caribbean Dinghy Championships in St. Maarten

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
By: SKNSA

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association (SKNSA) is proud to announce that seven of its top sailors will represent the federation at the Caribbean Dinghy Championships (CDC), scheduled for October 25-27, 2024, in Simpson Bay, St. Maarten. This prestigious event will bring together elite sailors from across the region for an exciting weekend of competitive dinghy races.

The St. Kitts and Nevis team includes participants from two prominent clubs: the St. Kitts Yacht Club (SKYC) and the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC), both of which play a vital role in developing the sport of sailing locally. Last year marked St. Kitts and Nevis’ debut at the CDC, represented by Nickhail Rogers, Commodore and Instructor at SKYC, and Amadi Byron-Hendrickson, Junior Instructor at NASC. This year’s expanded team is expected to make an even stronger impact.

The sailors representing St. Kitts and Nevis are:

Optimists:

  • Greyson Burrell
  • Skyla Connor
  • Abhijith Srinivasan

RS Quest:

  • Jazzelle Connor
  • Emily Samaroo

ILCA 4:

  • Melroy Henry

ILCA 6:

  • Amadi Byron-Hendrickson

SKNSA extends its best wishes to the team, anticipating a valuable experience at this key regional event that will further enhance the skills of the federation’s sailors.

