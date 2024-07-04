Seven Kittitians named in Leeward Islands Women’s Under 19 Team

Seven Kittitians were named in the Leeward Islands Women’s Under 19 Team that is currently in Trinidad for the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Women’s U19 T20 Championship which bowls off today, July 4th.

The Kittitian players are Jahzara Claxton, Jada Collis, Aliyah Weekes, Kayzg Boyles, Jcazenique Hodge, Zara Skerritt and Gabrielle Harrylall.

The team will be captained by Jahzara Claxton and they will play their first match on Thursday against Barbados.

The Leewards team comprises of players from USA, Antigua, St Kitts and Bermuda.

The squad is as follows:

Jahzara Claxton (St Kitts)

Kimberly Anthony (Antigua and Barbuda)

Jada Collis (St. Kitts)

Aliyah Weekes (St Kitts)

Kayzg Boyles (St Kitts)

Jcazenique Hodge (St Kitts)

Zara Skerritt (St Kitts)

Gabrielle Harrylall (St Kitts)

Sheanna Wallace (Antigua and Barbuda)

Courtney Browne (Antigua and Barbuda)

Sainavi Kambalapalli (USA)

Megna Baishya (USA)

Amara Richards (Bermuda)

Katherine Bean-Rosario (Bermuda)

Pernel Watley (Head Coach)

Percy Daniel (Assistant Coach)

Manager (Sharlene Martin)