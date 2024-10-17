SENIORS EMBRACE OCEAN AWARENESS DURING WORLD FOOD DAY BEACH AEROBICS INITIATIVE

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 16 October 2024):

On Tuesday, 15th October 2024, seniors from across St. Kitts gathered at Frigate Bay Beach for a special World Food Day event designed to promote ocean awareness and the importance of the sea as a vital source of food and nutrition. The initiative dubbed, “World Food Day Beach Aerobics” was held in collaboration with the Department of Marine Resources St. Kitts and Nevis and the Department of Youth Empowerment, Ageing, and Disabilities, aimed to empower older adults with knowledge about marine ecosystems while promoting healthy living through physical activity.

The beach aerobics session, a unique twist on the traditional World Food Day celebrations, saw seniors energetically participating in guided exercises along the shoreline. The activities focused on enhancing physical mobility, mental well-being, and fostering a sense of community. However, the real highlight of the day was the educational component, which focused on the ocean’s vital role in sustaining life and promoting nutrition.

Chair of the 2024 World Food Day committee and Port Control Officer at the Department of Marine Resources, Maritza Queeley used the opportunity to educate the seniors about the critical importance of the ocean, not just as a source of recreation but as a provider of essential food resources. The Marine Officer discussed how seafood contributes to global nutrition, emphasizing the rich variety of fish and marine life that are not only delicacies but also rich in proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential vitamins that support healthy aging. She also spoke about the environmental challenges that threaten marine ecosystems, such as overfishing, pollution, and climate change. Queeley then invited the group to the Department’s Fish Fry and Seafood competition slated for Friday 18th October at the Old Road Fisheries Depot.

At the closing of the activity, the group learned of the benefits of a balanced diet that includes seafood, particularly for seniors and were engaged in meaningful discussion about the positive effects of seafood on heart health, cognitive function, and joint mobility, which are crucial for an aging population.

-END-