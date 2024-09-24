SENIOR MINISTER DR. DOUGLAS DELIVERS KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT THIRD ANNUAL NEW APPROACHES SUMMIT IN NEW YORK

Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2024 (SKNIS): The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, et al. for St. Kitts and Nevis, delivered the keynote address at the 3rd Annual New Approaches Summit on Monday, September 23, 2024. This prestigious event, held at the Harvard Club of New York City, was organised as part of 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) and Climate Week, under the theme “Saving Lives in the 21st Century.”

The summit gathered top global experts in tobacco control and harm reduction to discuss innovative strategies aimed at minimising the health risks associated with smoking. Dr. Douglas, a renowned leader in public health and diplomacy, shared insights from his decades of experience driving health-focused policies both locally and globally. A distinguished panel, including experts such as Azim Chowdhury, an authority on FDA regulatory compliance, and Professor Marewa Glover, a leading researcher in smoking harm reduction joined him.

During his address, Dr. Douglas emphasised the importance of incorporating harm reduction into the fight against tobacco-related diseases, highlighting it as a pragmatic approach that complements existing tobacco control measures. Drawing from his experience as a former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and his leadership on regional health initiatives, Dr. Douglas outlined the necessity of balancing prevention, cessation, and harm reduction to mitigate the devastating effects of smoking.

“Harm reduction is not a compromise—it is a critical and compassionate part of tobacco control that recognizes the reality that millions of people continue to smoke despite knowing the risks,” said Dr. Douglas. He underscored that while quitting smoking remains the ultimate goal, harm reduction offers viable, safer alternatives for those unable or unwilling to quit.

The event reaffirmed St. Kitts and Nevis’s commitment to advancing global health solutions, with Dr. Douglas highlighting the Federation’s active role in promoting harm reduction as part of a comprehensive strategy to save lives. His participation at the summit further emphasised the nation’s dedication to international collaboration in addressing critical public health challenges.

Dr. Douglas called for a global partnership in advancing tobacco harm reduction strategies, particularly in low and middle-income countries and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), which remain vulnerable to tobacco-related health crises. He encouraged research and context-specific approaches to ensure effective and sustainable solutions in diverse socioeconomic settings.



The summit, focused on progressive tobacco control, and according to Senior Minister Dr. Douglas, provided a platform for St. Kitts and Nevis to strengthen its global partnerships and reaffirm its leadership in health diplomacy.

-30-