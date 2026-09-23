SENIOR MINISTER DOUGLAS CALLS FOR DEEPER CELAC-INDIA COOPERATION TO ADVANCE AGRICULTURAL DIVERSIFICATION 

New York, USA, September 22, 2026 (SKNIS): Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, reaffirmed Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to strengthening relations between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and India during the CELAC–India Ministerial Meeting held on Tuesday, September 22, on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) in New York.

In his intervention, Senior Minister Douglas pledged the Federation’s support for the continued development of the CELAC–India relationship and commended Uruguay for its leadership of CELAC at a time when greater cooperation among member states and international partners is increasingly important.

“Saint Kitts and Nevis is firmly committed to the continued development of the relationship between CELAC and India, as we seek to deepen cooperation among our countries and create partnerships that deliver tangible benefits for our people,” Dr. Douglas said.

He noted that Saint Kitts and Nevis further strengthened its bilateral relationship with India through the establishment of its High Commission in New Delhi earlier this year.

Senior Minister Douglas also highlighted the Federation’s ongoing economic diversification, noting its transition from an economy historically centred on sugar agriculture for more than 400 years to one increasingly driven by services, particularly hospitality and tourism, while maintaining diversified agriculture as an important pillar of national development.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Douglas identified agricultural diversification as a key area in which Saint Kitts and Nevis is seeking greater partnership with both CELAC and India, particularly in greenhouse crop farming and poultry production. He also pointed to opportunities for cooperation in fertilizers, poultry feed, training and new technologies, renewable energy and irrigation.

“As we advance agricultural diversification, we see significant opportunities to work with our CELAC partners and India in greenhouse crop farming and poultry, supported by greater cooperation in technology, training, renewable energy and irrigation,” Senior Minister Douglas stated.

He called for the growing CELAC–India partnership to be translated into practical cooperation that supports sustainable development and strengthens the capacity of developing states.

The CELAC–India Ministerial Meeting focused on deepening political dialogue and cooperation, including in trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and other areas of mutual interest.

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