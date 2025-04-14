Senior Fisherman Franklyn Daniel and Family Express Deep Gratitude to NIA for Donation of New Boat Engine

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 14, 2025)- Senior fisherman Mr. Franklyn Daniel and his family are overflowing with gratitude following the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) donation of a brand-new Yamaha Enduro outboard engine, restoring Mr. Daniel’s ability to return to sea and continue the trade that has sustained him for over six decades.

In an emotional social media post shared shortly after a heartfelt presentation ceremony on April 10, Mr. Daniel expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming support he received following the loss of his boat NV Monica on January 15, 2025.

“Their kindness and generosity have renewed my hope and strengthened my resolve to rebuild. I am now moving forward toward returning to the sea and continuing the work that gives my life meaning. I will always be grateful.”

The donation, valued at EC $12,800, was made by the NIA after the vessel was returned without its engine, leaving Mr. Daniel-who is in his 80s and still actively fishing- unable to earn a living. His daughter, Mrs. Charmaine Daniel-Hanley, speaking on behalf of the family, shared their joy and thankfulness, thanking the Nevis Island Administration Cabinet, and the Marine Resources Department for making this a reality.

“As the scripture said, weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. We are so overjoyed that they came through to help my dad. I just want to say thank you to God. I give the praise, the honour, and the glory. So on behalf of the Daniel family, we say a heartfelt thank you. Thank you is not enough, but thank you, and may God continue to bless everybody. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

The presentation took place at the Daniel family home in Garner’s, Fountain Village, in the presence of relatives including Mr. Daniel’s son Percy, one of his sisters, a brother, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild—all gathered to celebrate the moment of renewal.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, explained the Administration’s swift and unified response.

“The Nevis Island Administration Cabinet met, we spoke about the incident, and since the boat was returned minus the engine, we made a unanimous decision that we will donate a brand-new engine to Mr. Daniel so that he can get back on the water.

“It is a costly piece of equipment, around EC $12,800, but we made the decision as a caring Administration, that is something that we absolutely have to do to restore him, to restore his trade, and we are delighted that he will be able to get back into the water to continue to catch fish, to continue to feed himself and his family, continue to provide protein for Nevisians and residents.”

Deputy Director of Marine Resources Mr. Corey Maynard, along with representatives from the Department of Marine Resources and Director of Marine Resources for St. Kitts and Nevis Mr. Randel Thompson, also attended the ceremony and echoed the Administration’s support for Mr. Daniel and other local fishermen.

This powerful act of compassion not only restores Mr. Daniel’s livelihood but also symbolizes the strength of community and the care of an Administration that values its people. Thanks to the united efforts of government officials, departments, and kind-hearted individuals, one of Nevis’ most seasoned fishermen will once again cast his net with purpose.

