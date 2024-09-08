SENATOR ISALEAN PHILLIP CALLS FOR NATIONAL UNITY IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CRIME AND VIOLENCE



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 06, 2024 (SKNIS): The Honourable Isalean Phillip, Senator and Co-Chair of the Task Force on Citizen Security, called for national unity in the fight against crime during her remarks at the official launch of the National Consultations and 90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre earlier today, Friday, September 06, 2024.



This initiative, led by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, aims to bring the nation together to address the root causes of crime and violence through a whole-of-society approach.



Senator Phillip acknowledged the presence of key stakeholders and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing crime and violence with a renewed focus and determination. She also highlighted the importance of shifting societal attitudes to combat crime and violence effectively. She emphasised the need for citizens to reject not only overt acts of violence but also the normalised forms of violence that occur within homes, communities, and workplaces.



The 90-day campaign will include national consultations in both St. Kitts and Nevis, designed to foster dialogue, promote peaceful conflict resolution, and engage stakeholders from various sectors. Senator Phillip invited community-based partners to organise activities that encourage love, care, and unity, underscoring the importance of grassroots involvement in addressing violence.



The honourable senator emphasised that the consultations will provide a platform for stakeholders to share data and feedback, which will be used to develop a national action plan with sustainable solutions to combat crime and violence.



The launch event featured presentations from professionals and experts who provided insights into the public health approach to violence, as well as data specific to St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Jeanita Richardson, a public health expert from Windsor University School of Medicine, presented on the concept of violence as a public health issue. Dr. Randy Sierprasad from USAID shared findings from a recent study on criminal dynamics in the Federation, and Senator Peter Bunting, former Minister of National Security in Jamaica, shared lessons learned from Jamaica’s experience with gang violence.



Senator Phillip encouraged attendees to participate actively in the national consultations and contribute to creating a safer future for all citizens. Following her remarks, Prime Minister Drew officially launched the 90-day campaign, setting the stage for nationwide engagement in the fight against crime and violence.



-30-