SENATOR DR. CLARKE REPRESENTS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AT AOSIS BREAKFAST MEETING, ADOPTION OF AOSIS CALL TO ACTION

Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2024 (SKNIS): In a strong show of St. Kitts and Nevis’ dedication to climate action and the priorities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Senator Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke represented Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew at the AOSIS Breakfast Meeting on Monday, September 23, 2024, in New York. The meeting, which marked the adoption of the AOSIS Call to Action, underscored the need for urgent global measures to combat climate change.



The AOSIS Call to Action outlines specific, actionable measures to address the climate crisis, urging the global community to prioritise sustainable development, climate adaptation, and access to financing for the most vulnerable nations. This adoption marks a pivotal moment in global negotiations, placing the needs of SIDS at the forefront of climate discussions as these nations disproportionately face the adverse effects of climate change.



Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke



During the meeting, Dr. Clarke emphasised the Federation’s alignment with the collective goals of AOSIS, particularly in advocating for increased climate financing and the creation of equitable frameworks that allow SIDS to access essential resources. She conveyed Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s firm support for the Call to Action, reiterating that St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to work alongside regional and international partners to champion climate justice and forge pathways toward a sustainable future.



The breakfast meeting also served as a preparatory gathering for upcoming high-level global climate negotiations, where SIDS will seek to ensure that their voices are not only heard but integrated into the solutions being proposed on the global stage. The outcomes of this meeting will be instrumental in shaping future climate policy dialogues, particularly around achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the establishment of climate-resilient economies.





Senator Dr. Clarke said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to its climate agenda and will continue to play a proactive role in fostering partnerships that address the existential threats posed by climate change. The AOSIS Call to Action serves as a beacon for the international community to respond decisively and cooperatively to the pressing needs of SIDS.



In September 2023, at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, attended the AOSIS Leaders Meeting, where island nations launched a new declaration to address critical sustainability challenges for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasised that “developed countries must deliver” on financial commitments to SIDS. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa of Samoa, brought together leaders from the Pacific, Caribbean, and other island regions to push for urgent action on climate finance and development.

-30-