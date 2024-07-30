SECURITY FORCES FC ARE 2024 SKNFA DIVISION 1 CHAMPS

Security Forces FC are the 2024 SKNFA Division 1 Champions, after drawing 1-1 against Molineux FC on Friday July 26, 2024 at the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Center in St. Peters. Dion Dolphin gave Security Forces an early lead in the 3rd minute of the match, but Ronald Williams ensured Molineux were not going down without a fight with a 88thminute goal. Still, the result was enough to give Security Forces the Division 1 title, with 42 points at the top of the table. Coach of Security Forces Iroy Jeffers lauded his players for the accomplishment. He recalled taking over the team halfway into the season with an unbeaten record, and his experience in guiding them to the title.

“It was a difficult decision to make but after talking to my daughter, she gave me the go ahead to challenge myself. I went (to training) for the first time and saw the players. They are respectful, loving willing to learn, which is the most important thing and everything (took off),” Jeffers said.

Despite winning the title and earning a place in the National Bank Group of Companies Premier League for next season, Jeffers said it will not be easy and they will have to work exceptionally hard. “In the premier level, its better players, better coaches, better referees. You have to be hungry and learn as quickly as possible,” Jeffers surmised.

Meanwhile, Keith King, the goalkeeping coach for the team, spoke about the work and effort in improving the Security Forces defense ahead of the season. Security Forces conceded only 15 goals all season, less than all the teams in Division 1. “One thing we tried to focus on is improving defensively. People say goals win championships and if you don’t give up goals, you technically can’t lose. We try to install in the players how important it is to keep the ball out of the back of the net, how important it is to work with each other as a defensive unit and make sure the opponent has a hard task getting past the defensive line,” King disclosed. Security Forces still has one more match to go before ending the season, which will be played this Tuesday at the Technical Center.

Caption: Security Forces FC players celebrate after winning the Division 1 title.