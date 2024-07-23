SECURITY FORCES CONDUCTED SUCCESSFUL OPERATION AT HIS MAJESTY’S PRISON

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts July 23, 2024 – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), and St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force, in collaboration with Officers of His Majesty’s Prison (HMP), conducted a comprehensive search operation at the facility on July 23, 2024. This initiative was part of our ongoing efforts to maintain order and security within the correctional facility.

The operation resulted in the recovery of five (5) cell phones, nineteen (19) chargers, three (3) charger heads, one (1) extension cord, eleven (11) cigarette lighters, one (1) razor, one (1) Gameboy, one (1) iron file, one (1) pair of scissors, screwdrivers, several shanks, a quantity of cannabis and tobacco and seven (7) bottles of homemade wine and other contraband items. These prohibited items within the prison posed a significant threat to the safety and security of inmates and staff. The recovered items have been confiscated, and appropriate measures are being taken to prevent future occurrences.

Commissioner of Corrections Mr. Franklyn Dorset expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the security forces, stating, “The successful recovery of these contraband items highlights our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment within His Majesty’s Prison. We will continue to work diligently to uphold the integrity of our correctional facilities and protect the well-being of all individuals within our care.”

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. James Sutton, added, “This joint operation underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation in addressing security challenges. We remain dedicated to supporting the Officers of His Majesty’s Prison in their mission to maintain a secure and orderly environment.”

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force will continue to work closely with His Majesty’s Prison to conduct regular inspections and enhance security measures within the prison.

We urge anyone with information regarding contraband or other illegal activities to come forward and assist us in our efforts to maintain law and order.