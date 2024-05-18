SCHOOLS RECEIVE AWARDS FOR THEIR EFFORTS IN SCHOOL SAFETY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, May 17, 2024: The Model Safe School Programme hosted an award ceremony to celebrate the efforts of schools in St. Kitts and Nevis to create a secure and conducive learning environment. The award ceremony held on Thursday, May 16, also marked the closing of the Safe School Programme launched on February 15, 2024.

Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, gave an overview of the Programme.

“Through the Model Safe School Recognition Programme, a series of tools have been developed to help guide schools to think about ways to plan for emergencies and disasters and to ensure that the essential things that are needed are present in the schools so that when they practice and they do drills, they can improve on it.”

Mr. Fiaz Shah, Education Officer, UNICEF, shared.

“Safe School is the UN’s life ship programme and we are trying to promote the safety and security of children in the long run through a strategic programme. I am so grateful for CDEMA’s and the Ministry of Education’s efforts. Some of the needs that arise because of the plan can be included in the school’s improvement plan and can also be included in UNICEF’s support.”

Education Officer, Lester Richards, reported on Safe School Recognition and Assessment and noted that the schools have recognized the need for safety and have ensured that the safety protocols are put in place.

The ceremony honoured schools across four levels of achievement, recognizing their dedication to safety and emergency preparedness.

Level 4 Awards:

• Charles E. Mills Secondary School

• Saddlers Primary School

• Violet O. Jeffers Nichols Primary School

• Gingerland Secondary School

Level 3 Awards:

• Washington Archibald High School

• Cotton Thomas Comprehensive

• St. Thomas Primary School

Level 2 Awards:

• Newton Ground Primary School

• Sandy Point Primary School

• Tyrell Williams Primary School

• Charlestown Primary School

• Cecele Browne Integrated School

• St. John’s Preschool

Level 1 Award:

• Tucker Clark Primary School

Gratitude was expressed by Mr. Oronde Lambert, Representative for CDEMA and UNICEF.

I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our partners including the Ministry of Education, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), UNICEF, and the numerous stakeholders who have played a pivotal role in advancing the safe school programme. Your unwavering commitment,collaboration, and support have been instrumental in supportingschool safety and resilience across the Caribbean region.

The Safe Schools Recognition Programme, a joint effort by the Ministry of Education St. Kitts and Nevis, CDEMA, and UNICEF, aims to foster secure learning environments through comprehensive assessments and targeted interventions.

-30-