SCASPA’s ONGOING APRON REHABILITATION PROJECT ON THE WAY

Bird Rock, Basseterre, St. Kitts (Wednesday 29th November 2023) —–The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) is thrilled to announce the ongoing RLBIA Apron Rehabilitation Project. This project is aimed at rectifying severe cracks on the Apron and connecting commercial taxiways Bravo and Charlie. This crucial initiative is set to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of the RLB International Airport, ensuring a smoother experience for our partners in the airline industry and our valued passengers.

Yesterday (Tuesday 28th November 2023), The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, and the Minister of Tourism and Minister with responsibility for SCASPA—-The Hon. Marsha Henderson, visited the site for an update on this vital project and received a comprehensive overview of the project’s progress. Their support and commitment to the development of the Apron Rehabilitation project at the RLB International Airport is truly appreciated.

Also present at the site were—SCASPA’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Jonathan Bass, and SCASPA’s Officer in Charge, Mr. Vaughn Woodley.

By effectively addressing the issues relative to the apron and passenger experience, SCASPA has affirmed its commitment and dedication in providing an improved and reliable infrastructure for our airline partners, ensuring seamless operations and a top-notch experience for travelers.

SCASPA is committed to elevating its operational standards and look forward to the positive impact this project will have at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and the wider community.

Stay tuned for more updates as we work towards a better, more efficient Robert L Bradshaw International Airport!

