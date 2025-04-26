SCASPA HONOURS LEGACY OF DEXTER TYRELL WITH DEDICATION OF NEW 5TH WHEEL TRUCK

𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞 (𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟓 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓) – The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) hosted a special dedication ceremony today at its Mechanics Yard to officially unveil new additions to its operational fleet, marking another significant step in the Authority’s ongoing modernization initiatives.

The ceremony’s central moment was the dedication of SCASPA’s newest white 5th Wheel truck in honour of the late Mr. Dexter Tyrell, a former board member whose steadfast advocacy for equipment upgrades and operational excellence left an indelible mark on the Authority. In a moving tribute, Mr. Tyrell’s name was placed prominently on the newly acquired vehicle, symbolizing his vision and contribution to SCASPA’s continued growth.

The event was chaired by Chief Operations Officer Mr. Calvin Duggins, who served as Master of Ceremonies. Brief remarks were delivered by Chairman of the Board, Mr. Jonathan Bass; Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Adeola Moore; and Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Urban Development, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, accompanied by her Permanent Secretary, Ms. Tivanna Wharton. Members of the Board of Directors, senior management, SCASPA staff, and Mr. Tyrell’s family were also in attendance to commemorate the occasion.

Pastor Jaheme Vantura-Warner led a blessing of the newly dedicated white 5th Wheel truck, seeking divine protection and success for its future operations. Alongside the featured vehicle, SCASPA unveiled a second (red) 5th Wheel truck, a fleet of new forklifts, and a state-of-the-art tire machine to enhance the Mechanics Department’s capabilities and ensure the Authority remains at the forefront of service excellence.

This significant investment highlights SCASPA’s continued commitment to operational advancement, staff empowerment, and honouring the legacies of those who have helped shape its path toward sustainable development.

