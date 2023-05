Saneldo Willett Named Captain of Leeward Islands Senior Women’s Team

A 14-member Leeward Islands squad has been named for the upcoming Cricket West Indies Women’s Regional Super 50 and T20 Tournament to be held in St. Kitts from Monday 8 May, 2023.

Nevisian Saneldo Willett has been appointed captain and will be assisted by Amanda Edwards.

Willett’s fellow country women, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd and Davonique Maynard were also named in the squad while Martha Dookhan and Asheena Freeman were named as reserves.

The Championship will be held in St. Kitts from Monday 8th May.

The Full Leeward Island Team Reads:



Saneldo Willet -capt; Amanda Edwards v-capt; Kimberly Anthony; Terez Parker; Tonya Martin; Melicia Clarke; Davanna Claxton; Tynetta McKoy; Rozel Liburd; Davronique Maynard; Jahzara Claxton; Cheyanne Moses; Divya Saxena (Canada) and Jenisen Richards

Reserves

Asheena Freeman; Keshanna Huggins and Martha Dookhan