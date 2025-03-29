Breaking News

Sandy Point teen identified as victim in White Gate Fatal Accident

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Screenshot 20250329 120347 Facebook

By: T. Chapman

Police have released more information about the fatal incident that occurred on the island’s main road in White Gate, St. Kitts on March 27th, 2025. 

They confirmed that the victim was 15-year-old Kaliquan Woodley of Sandy Point and that the accident occurred between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

According to Police, preliminary investigations suggest that Mr Woodley, who was travelling from the direction of Dieppe Bay to St. Paul’s on a motor scooter, collided with a vehicle, and fell onto the road where he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Woodley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the fourth road fatality in St Kitts and Nevis for 2025. Law enforcement officials and influencers continue to urge motorists to slow down and exercise caution on the roads.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article ANIYAHFAGAN Aniyah Fagan Charged For Cannabis and Methamphetamine Importation
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy