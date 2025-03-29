Sandy Point teen identified as victim in White Gate Fatal Accident

By: T. Chapman

Police have released more information about the fatal incident that occurred on the island’s main road in White Gate, St. Kitts on March 27th, 2025.

They confirmed that the victim was 15-year-old Kaliquan Woodley of Sandy Point and that the accident occurred between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.



According to Police, preliminary investigations suggest that Mr Woodley, who was travelling from the direction of Dieppe Bay to St. Paul’s on a motor scooter, collided with a vehicle, and fell onto the road where he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Woodley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the fourth road fatality in St Kitts and Nevis for 2025. Law enforcement officials and influencers continue to urge motorists to slow down and exercise caution on the roads.

