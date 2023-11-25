Sandy Point Primary School wins SKNNCL Quiz Competition

The Sandy Point Primary School is the winner of the the 5th annual St Kitts and Nevis National Cooperative League/Department of Cooperatives Primary School Quiz which was held at the CUNA Conference Center on Tuesday 21 November, 2023.

The school was represented by Neroy Foster and Darone Woodley. The duo earned bragging rights after out performing the other competitors.

Clairencia Wilson and Ariana Warner of the Joshua Obadiah Primary School placed second while Shreya Rawat and Amara Thompson of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School placed third.