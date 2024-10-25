SANDY POINT HOMICIDE UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating the shooting death of Akeem Williams, age thirty-five (35), of Farms Meadows, Sandy Point, St. Kitts. The criminal act was committed on October 24th, 2024, between the hours of 6PM and 6:30PM at a bar and grill establishment on the island main road in Sandy Point.

Responding to reports of gunfire being heard in the area, Police officers arrived and observed the victim laying motionless on the ground near a grocery store, with visible gunshot wounds. Initial inquiries suggest that while seated inside the establishment, an unknown individual approached Mr Williams and opened fire, striking him multiple times about the body. Attempting to escape the attack, he fled the area, but collapsed shortly thereafter. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The public will be kept appropriately apprised of the investigation as it progresses. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal incident, we strongly encourage you to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707, to report anonymously.

The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been impacted by this incident.